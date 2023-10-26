NCoS recaptures fleeing Katsina inmate

Omeiza Ajayi

The Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS said it has recaptured one of two awaiting trial inmates who had on 17th October escaped from its Medium Security Custodial Centre, Katsina (Old).

Public Relations Officer of the Katsina State Command, ASC Najibullah Idris disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

He said; “Following the recent escape of two Awaiting Trial inmates from the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Katsina (Old) on 17 October, 2023, a search party was constituted in collaboration with sister security agencies. Consequently, the principal suspect among the duo, Abba Kala, has been recaptured.

“The Nigerian Correctional Service Katsina state command is tracking the remaining fleeing inmate using the Service’s e-tracking system as well as collaboration with sister security agencies, and will soon take him into custody.

“The Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa FICMC, MFR, mni, appreciates sister security agencies for a functional synergy that led to the recapturing, and assures the public that there is no cause for alarm as the situation is under control”.