NBS report: Tinubu, APC unprepared for governance – PDP

…they can’t give what they don’t have

John Alechenu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said the recently released report of the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, confirmed how unprepared the President Bola Tinubu-led administration is for the task of governance.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said this in a telephone interview with Vanguard, in Abuja, on Monday.

He said, “We are not in the least suprised about the report. It is not particularly news that the prices of food and other items have pushed inflation to 26.72 per cent, it also confirms what we have always told Nigerians about this government.

“Nigerians will recall, the last time the NBS released its report when inflation which has climbed to double digits when the APC took power in 2015, we told Nigerians it can only get worse because the APC can’t give what it does not have.

“Like the Muhammadu Buhari administration before it, this administration has pushed more Nigerians further down into poverty. The number of Nigerians living in extreme poverty which stood at over 133 million, representing roughly 64 per cent of Nigerians during the Buhari regime, has risen under Tinubu.

“Nigerians are invited to note that when the PDP was in power, the economy was better managed, inflation was within single digits, the exchange rate of the Naira to the Dollar was around N180 to $1 USD but today, the Naira is the worst performing currency in the world exchanging at over N1,000 to $1USD.

“A 50 kg bag of rice under successive PDP governments sold for no more than N8,000 per bag but now you’ll struggle to get the same bag for N50,000 at a time the national minimum wage is just N30,000 per month.

“This is the legacy the APC is leaving behind. We urge Nigerians not to despair, help is coming; we are confident that the Supreme Court which is the last hope of the common man will do justice and return our stolen mandate for our dear nation to return to the path of growth and prosperity.”