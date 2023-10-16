NBS report on soaring food prices, verdict on Tinubu’s rule — LP

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party has said the report of recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, detailing soaring food prices as well as rising cost of goods and services is a stark reflection of how badly the Bola Tinubu-led administration has ran the economy.

National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh said this in a telephone interview with Vanguard, in Abuja, on Monday.

He said, “The recently released NBS report pegging the national inflation rate of food prices and other items at 26.72 per cent, is simply a reflection of how badly the Tinubu administration has failed since taking over albeit temporarily on May 29, 2023.

“The truth is, you can’t give what you don’t have. He has recruited m