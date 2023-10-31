NBA lauds Oborevwori over award of roads, flyovers projects to Julius Berger

Oborevwori

Obas Esiedesa

The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Effurun branch, has commended the Delta State Governor, Rt. Honourable Sheriff Oborevwori for awarding the projects for the construction of six flyovers and expansion of the NPA-DSC expressway in the Effurun/Warri axis of the state to Julius Berger Company PLC.

Speaking in Effurun, the Chairman, Ben Ubioworo Esq stated that the lawyers’ body was elated with the move by the governor to execute qualitative and durable infrastructural projects in the State.

Ubioworo noted that Governor Oborevwori has broken the jinx of poor and substandard performance that have bedeviled the state for decades.

According to him, the timely completion of the earmarked projects will transform the twin cities of Effurun and Warri to mega cities befitting of their status as oil cities just as he applauded the governor for being intentional about building a legacy of standard projects.

“As a body whose duties include promotion of good governance, we have considered Your Excellency’s move and effort towards executing quality and standard projects to better the lot of Deltans as a move worthy of commendation.

“The recent award of the contract for the construction of flyovers and roads in Warri/Effurun to a reputable construction company, Julius Berger, is an indication that you are poised to deliver quality governance to our people.

“We therefore use this as an opportunity to express our appreciation to His Excellency and also to urge our Monarchs, youths and Community leaders to ensure and guarantee a peaceful and a secured environment to enable the contractor complete the projects in record time”, the chairman said.

He also used the occasion to remind the governor of the poor state of all levels of courts in the state, particularly the courts in Effurun, Warri and its environs, urging him “to replicate the New High Court complex at Asaba, in the Central and South districts of the state respectively.”

The Chairman decried the current harsh environment where judicial officers and lawyers conduct court proceedings, describing the situation as “unacceptable”.

According to him, “the strong desire of his excellency to revamp our road infrastructures should as a matter of urgency be extended to the state Judiciary facilities.”

The NBA chairman, however noted that “every sustained good moves of the governor geared towards the delivery of good governance to the people of the state shall earn commendation from the Branch”, adding that “it will also not hesitate to constructively criticize His Excellency in areas where he is perceived not to be faring well”.

This, the Chairman maintained, defines the creed of partnership with the governor as it concerns the MORE Agenda and programme of his government

“Again, as a Body committed to the Rule of Law, accountable leadership and the welfare of Deltans, we insist that we must change the narrative that chased companies away and repelled investors from Effurun and Warri to that which attracts companies and investors.

“It is on this note that the chairman condemns all activities of revenue collectors and Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) on our roads as they intimidate, harass and extort money from commuters into their private pockets.

“The activities of touts and V.I.O personnel at the Effurun Roundabout, the Effurun Sapele Road, Airport Road and the N.P.A axis of Warri amount to daylight robbery of commuters .

“His Excellency should endeavour to prohibit the activities of these touts and V.I.O personnel that have become a nightmare to Deltans and commuters particularly in Effurun and Warri”, the chairman concluded.