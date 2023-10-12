Navy goes after sponsors of oil bunkering in Rivers

One of the illegal oil refining sites

…engages community leaders

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The Nigerian Navy has vowed that it would go after those who sponsor oil theft and illegal refining of petroleum products in Rivers State.

This was as the Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Pathfinder said it has destroyed a 3million litres capacity illegal refinery, with six refining camps in Cawthorne channels 1 and 2 in Degema LGA of Rivers State.

It was gathered that oil thieves operating in Degema LGA had installed a six inch pipeline running over 2km from an oil wellhead to the 3million litres capacity reservoir which distributes crude to the six illegal refining camps in the area.

The Commander, NNS Pathfinder, Commodore Desmond Igbo, who conducted some newsmen around illegal camp, noted that the thieves steal the crude from a wellhead in Oil Mining Lease, OML18, operated by Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL and Sahara Energy.

Igbo said the Navy would go after those who sponsor the illegal activities, adding that modalities were on going to engage community stakeholders for dialogue to end oil theft.

He said: “We are engaging the community stakeholders to talk to their youth from engaging in oil theft. When I resumed command, all the Community leaders, Paramount rulers, have been visited and I have also told them to call their youths to order because the oil thieves can not do this without the connivance of the youths. We have told them to refrain from that and look for alternative ways to earn a living.

“We are yet to make any arrest because the place is an open place, so the hoodlums fled on sighting us, but we are going to trace them and trace those who are sponsoring them because they cannot come here without having big people behind them to sponsor them. We will put down our intelligences in action and make such we trace their sponsors.

“This is not the best way to earn a living. There are so many ways to earn a living instead of damaging the environment and also they are depriving the Federal Government of the needed revenue.”

Igbo said oil theft was not only and economic sabotage but destroys the environment, adding that Navy would fight the menace to a standstill.

He said “Here is NNPCL OML 18 oil well head that is being tapped with a 6 inches hose connected to the well head by oil thieves.

“The hose runs for about 2 kilometres from the wellhead to their reservoir and thereafter channel it to their cooking pots. This is a clear case of economic sabotage.

“My men, the Tactical Assault Squadron of Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder on our patrol in the creeks discovered the site yesterday, (Tuesday) and we are here to ensure that this does not continue anymore.

“Also, this is in compliance and pursuit of the Chief of Naval Staff’s, Vice Admiral, Emmanuel Ogalla, directives to his field Commanders, that we must ensure that the issue of oil theft in Niger Delta becomes history and eradicated at least to the barest minimum.”