Navy foils suspected bunkerers’ attempt to siphone petrol

By Efe Onodjae

Attempt by an eight-man gang to break pipeline and siphone petroleum product has been foiled, following the arrest of the suspects by the Nigerian Navy Beecroft, Apapa, Lagos, on the Lagos waterways.

Consequently, the suspects operational wooden boat with over 300 drums, pumping machines and other equipment were recovered.

Commander, NNS Beecroft, Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga, who made the disclosure at the Base Command, said the arrest was made in the early hours of Wednesday, while on their way to siphon the product.

Attributing the arrest to the swift and proactive response to stall activities of economic saboteurs, he explained that ” the NNS BEECROFT patrol team vectored by the state-of-the-art Maritime Domain Awareness Facility, the Falcone Eye Alignment, intercepted a large wooden boat at about 2.30am on October 25,2023 , within Lagos anchorage.

“This wooden boat laden with eight crew, over 300 drums, pumping machines, and other equipment was prevented from getting to its destination to perpetrate illegal bunkering, which could have robbed the nation of huge quantity of products for consumption by Nigerians.

“The timely interception by the patrol team is also commendable, as it prevented disaster associated with illegal handling of these inflatable petroleum products by unscrupulous elements.

“The proactive response initiated by the patrol team further reveals the Nigerian Navy’s unwavering commitment under the leadership of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, towards safeguarding vital resources as well as effective safety of live and property particularly within the maritime domain”

While handing the suspects whose identiries he gave as Merrs Selafei Tito, Seba Hunton, Etieni Abibu,Ahousansou Lawlent, Oke Job, Abel Yede,Matiye Husa and Husa Hungha, over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Corps, NSCDC, Commodore Oguntuga ,said the Corps would further investigate and prosecute them, adding that ” This would further send a strong message that the Nigerian Navy remains resolute at effective ocean governance by ensuring the full weight of the law is meted on perpetrators of maritime crimes, which is necessary to sustain economic prosperity of the nation”

The investigation according to him, would also expose the suspects motives and identities of likely sponsors.