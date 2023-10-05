Navy foils criminals’ attempt to smuggle N235m cannabis sativa through Lagos waterways

By Efe Onodjae

The Nigerian Navy has foiled attempts by some criminals to convey Cannabis Sativa through the Lagos waterways into communities in the state, recovering illicit substances worth N235 million.

The recovery was made by the Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Beecroft, Apapa, and the Forward Operating Base, FOB, Badagry, respectively, in Iworo, Ibeju, Pako Beach seaside and other communities in the state.

The substance gathered was concealed in 93 bags. A breakdown of the figure revealed that 66 bags estimated at N200 million were recovered by the NNS Beecroft and 27 bags valued at N37 million by the FOB Badagry.

Briefing journalists during the handover of the illicit substance to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA , the Commander NNS Beecroft, Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga explained that “ the substance was seized on different occasions around Iworo, Ibeju and the Badagry area of Lagos State, with an estimated market value of N200 million. It comprises 66 bags, each weighing 40kg, containing a substance suspected to be cannabis sativa.”

He added that the suspects abandoned the suspects and escaped on sighting the Command’s patrol team approaching.

On his part, the Commanding Officer, , FOB Badagry, Navy Captain Adams Aliu, stated that : “On Friday, September 29, 2023, at about 7pm,the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base Badagry received intelligence regarding suspected smuggling activities within our area of operation. The intelligence indicated that a boat was sighted offloading products suspected to be cannabis sativa at Pako Beach, close to Ajido, on the seaside of the FOB Badagry area of operation.

“Consequently, the Base Quick Response Team, led by the Base Operations Officer, proceeded to the scene of the crime for investigation and possible arrest. Upon sighting the team, the smugglers abandoned the narcotics at the beach and fled.

“Subsequently, a total of 27 bags of the suspected products, valued at about 35 million were recovered. The adjoining communities were also raided, but no other suspicious products or suspects were found.

“Accordingly, investigations are ongoing in conjunction with other security agencies to identify the drug trafficking syndicate and in due course, we will make arrests and initiate prosecution”.

“Anyone interested in bringing drugs or illegal consignments into Nigeria should note that under the current leadership of Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla in the Nigerian Navy, it is impossible to do so. We will detect you with our surveillance equipment, apprehend you, and ensure your arrest and prosecution. Nigerian waters and the Nigerian littoral zone are not for illegal activities”.

Receiving the exhibits from both Commanders, NDLEA representatives , Merrs Paul Ahom and Dennis Fingere , applauded the efforts of the Navy and its support to the agency in the fight against illicit drugs.