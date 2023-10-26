Naval Chief approves Forensic Investigation, Security Management training for Officers and Ratings

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla has approved the inclusion of Forensic Investigation and Security Management in the training of its Officers and Ratings at the Nigerian Navy Provost and Regulating School, NNPRS, Makurdi.

The Commandant of the School, Commodore Mohammad Salisu who made this known Thursday during the combined graduation ceremony of the Naval Provost Officers Course 12 and Able Regulators Qualifying Course 14 held in Makurdi said the course is being conducted by the International Institute of Professional Security, IIPS.

The Commandant stated that “the inclusion of this course has not only broadened the knowledge of the graduands, but as well prepared them to face the contemporary emerging security threats in our environment. It has also added value to them as they are now Associate Members of the IIPS.”

Commodore Salisu noted that “the importance of the School in administering criminal justice, discipline and law enforcement in the Nigerian Navy cannot be over emphasized. This is why every effort is being made to continously improve and expand the scope of the course content in line with the mission and vision of the Chief of the Naval Staff.”

The Flag Officer Commanding Naval Training Command, Rear Admiral Patrick Nwatu who congratulated the graduands urged them to be “committed to learning and service while keeping the Nigerian Navy core values of Integrity, Professionalism and Teamwork, as you report to your various units. This way, you would keep pace with the best practices in provost duties.”

Rear Admiral Nwatu also acknowledge the Chief of the Naval Staff for his profound drive towards repositioning professional training in the Navy and NNPRS in particular.

He said “such focused leadership and support have resulted in the completion of training and successful graduation we are witnessing today.”

He commended Governor Hyacinth Alia for availing the Nigerian Navy 100 hectares of land in Makurdi for the building of the permanent site of the school as well as the construction of the road leading to the Barracks of the Command saying the gestures would further held the school function effectively.

The Chief Instructor of the School, Lieutenant Commander Ephraim Ugbana, while presenting the course highlights of the two 2023 programmes said the “courses were designed for Junior Officers and Ratings who are desirous of joining the Provost and Regulating Department of the Nigerian Navy.”

According to him, “the objective of the courses is to train Young Officers and Ratings in generel discipline, crime prevention and detection; arrest, custodying, investigation and prosecution.

“Other areas are, security and intelligence, enforcement of various regulations and interpretation of the Armed Forces Act Cap A20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

“It is also pertinent to mention that a total of 57 students consisting of 16 Officers and 41 Ratings which were nominated for the courses after the screening reported and commenced trying on June 15, 2023. And all 57 of them have successfully completed the courses.”

In his remarks, the Special Guest, Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Prof. Joseph Alakali assured that the state government would continue to partner the Nigerian Navy in tackling the security challenges in the state.

The Governor also advised the graduands to put what they learnt in the course of the training to practice in order to maintain the core values of the force.