National Youth Games: The good, the bad and the ugly of Asaba 2023

By John Egbokhan

‘Tuco’ and ‘Blondie’ flawlessly interpreted their roles in the 1966 ‘ageless’ sequel–The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. The title of the motion picture perfectly captures the on and off-field experiences at the 7th National Youth Games, Asaba 2023, which ended last week in Delta State.

Delta is adjudged Nigeria’s games village–having hosted the 2022 National Sports Festival. Its deliberate policy towards sports development is comparable to none other. The state conveniently activates its ‘plug and play’ infrastructure to bail out the nation when necessary.

The state stood up to its profile at the 2023 National Youth Games. As expected, the Niger Delta state continues to reap the reward for motivating and investing in its athletes and exposing them to the best training facilities. Again, Delta enforced its dominance at the Games as it did at the last sports festival. It emerged with 51 gold, 34 silver and 31 bronze medals, leaving Lagos in second place.

Delta was commended for the facilities they provided for the games.

There were, however, pockets of complaints and dissatisfaction which shrouded the other positive boxes checked in the organisational rating of the event.

In 2022, the 21st national sports festival was hugely characterised by human errors, so alarming that a committee of experts was set up to review the final medals table. The incident was occasioned by administrative laxity, inexperience, misapplication of the substantive festival rules, etc.

The blemishes at the youth games in Asaba re-echoed the avoidable shortcomings in the 2022 national sports festival, which anyone would have expected to be easily fixed before this event. There was discontentment about officiating by teams, which eroded trust and the integrity of the games among contingents who believed they were hard done by. This is inclusive of poor feeding arrangements they had to endure.

The challenge of age cheat is concomitant with our national youth games. The assumption would have been that the organisers put machinery in place to prevent such injustices and unholy smartness by some participating states, while others play fair. This grievance completely knocks out why it is a youth game. If not anything, this should have been anticipated, investigated and erring states appropriately sanctioned. Punishment could be as severe as a ban for a couple of years, as a deterrent to pathological cheating states.

Accommodation arrangement was, to an extent, too ugly to behold. It underlined poor logistics by the organising committee, and characterised what is seemingly a norm as a people. Some coaches and athletes were assigned poor hostel accommodation where they slept daily on dirty and torn mattresses without bed sheets and pillows on the bare floor. The less fortunate ones had to sleep in halls that had no curtains.

Chairman of the accommodation committee, Dr Ademola Are attributed the accommodation issue to the shift in the date of the Games, which coincided with the resumption of schools, with some schools hostels initially billed to host the athletes refusing to vacate their hostels because their students were scheduled to write their exams

Pictures of athletes sleeping on mattresses surfaced online, in unkempt environment made the organisers look unprepared for the big occasion but the chairman of the Local Organising Committee and Chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission, Tony Okowa said the challenges were not unexpected given the exigencies at work.