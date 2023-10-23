NASS member Onuh condemns Otukpo bloody robbery

..appeals to security agencies to fish out masterminds

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The lawmaker representing Otukpo/Ohimini Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Lady Blessing Onuh has condemned Friday’s bloody bank robbery in Otukpo town that claimed several lives.

She appealed to security agencies to do all within their powers to fish out the masterminds of the heinous crime.

Otukpo town for one hour, Friday afternoon, came under siege when heavily armed men in two Hilux vans and a car stormed five commercial banks in the ancient town with explosives and sophisticated weapons, killing several persons including the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, in charge of Otukpo and three other Police Officers among others.

The attack left many injured while properties including cars and motorcycles where also destroyed by the blasts that ripped through the banks.

The lawmaker in a statement issued weekend by her media aide, Adobunu Ulokpo appealed to her constituents to always avail security agencies of timely information that would help them check insecurity in the constituency.

While commiserating with victims of the robbery and family members of those who lost their lives in the incident, Lady Onuh also called for more security surveillance in Otukpo and its environs to ensure the safety of residents.

The lawmaker also commiserated with the management of the affected commercial banks including UBA, First Bank, Stanbic IBTC and Zenith Banks as well as traditional rulers and his entire constituents over the incident.

She said “The perpetrators of this heinous act should be speedily fished out by security agents to face justice.

“I also advise my constituents to always endeavour to report suspicious people to security agents and traditional rulers in their communities.”