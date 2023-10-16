Nasarawa Tribunal: We remain committed to promotion of democracy, says PDP, tackles Ganduje

By David Odama

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State, Monday, warned the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje against contributing to what he has not built.

The Party was quick to call on all political leaders, regardless of their party affiliation, to refrain from making inflammatory statements that could disrupt the peace and stability of the country’s democracy.

The opposition PDP in a statement while reacting to the recent comment credited to the APC National Chairman in which he asserted that the APC would defend the mandate of Governor Sule after the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal nullified his election, described the former Kano state governor’s assertion as inciting and detrimental to the nation’s Democracy.

According to the statement signed by the party Publicity Secretary, Ibrahim Hamza, the APC chairman who spoke through the party Vice Chairman, North Central, Muazu Rijau, the comment was unimaginable of a man of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje who could not deliver Kano state to his party or provide president Ahmed Bola Tinubu the platform to win Kano.

“This statement will not only undermine the sanctity of our democratic processes but also reveals Ganduje’s blatant disregard for the rule of law and the will of the people.

PDP reiterated that the verdict of the Election Tribunal must be respected, as it is a fundamental component of nation democratic system adding that Nigerian people deserve the right to elect their leaders freely and have confidence in the independence and impartiality of the judiciary.

“Governor Sule’s election was nullified by the Tribunal based on facts before it. Similarly, it is within Engr Sule’s rights to challenge this decision through legal means only and on other ways. However, it is essential for all parties to respect the rule of law and due process while the legal proceedings are ongoing”, the statement declared.

“Ganduje’s statement does nothing but incite political tensions and undermine the principles upon which our democracy stands. Let us remind Ganduje that democracy is law-governed and that there is nowhere in our law that allows political parties to resort to self-help other than the judiciary in the event of political disputes”.

“We urge the APC Chairman and all members of the APC in Nasarawa State to reconsider their position, respect the decision of the Election Tribunal, and allow the legal process to run its course. In doing so, we uphold the principles of democracy and ensure that the will of the people is upheld.

While assuring that PDP remains committed to the promotion of democracy, the rule of law, and the protection of the rights of all Nigerians. We call on all stakeholders to work together to strengthen the democratic institutions through maintainance of peace and order.

“We Therefore said the Freudian slip by Ganduje has actually exposed his machinations ahead of the planned appeal by Abdullahi A. Sule.