Napoli social media executive resigns after Osimhen TikTok row

Napoli’s social media executive, Alessio Fortino has resigned from his role at the Italian club.

This comes amid after the row caused by videos posted on their Tik Tok account which appeared to mock striker Victor Osimhen, leading to his agent threatening to take legal action.

The first video posted showed the 24-year-old appealing for a penalty, with sped-up audio captioned ‘Gimme penalty please’ before showing him blazing the spot-kick wide of the post.

A second video from the club’s account, which has been circulated online and since deleted, compared Osimhen to a ‘coconut’ – widely viewed as a racial slur.

In the wake of the saga, the club’s social media executive has left the club and confirmed the news via a post on his personal Instagram account.

Fortino wrote: “Today, after 805 days, my professional adventure with SSC Naples ends. For many this job would be comparable to a dream, for me it was simple daily reality: a reality built on commitment and fueled by the constant desire to learn and play.

“I cannot help but express my deepest gratitude to all the colleagues, collaborators, partners and supporters I’ve met along this long journey for making this experience so special.

“Leaving the company with a baggage of great memories and an excitement for the new adventures that lie ahead. Thanks again for everything and see you soon! Alessio.”