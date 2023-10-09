NANS to Tinubu: Thanks for giving us a real youth as Minister

President Bola Tinubu

…Congratulates Olawanda

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has congratulated the new Minister of State for Youths Development, Honourable Ayodele Olawanda on his appointment and commended President Bola Tinubu for giving Nigeria a real youth as their Minister. In a statement on Monday, the national ex- officio member of NANS, Comrade Juliet Obinta, urged the new Minister to harness the residual talents in youths across the country to enable them to excel.

According to Obinta, the appointment of Olawanda came at a time Nigerian youths needed him most, expressing happiness that Nigeria’s future leaders would be supervised by a youth under the present administration.

She said: “We were not surprised about your appointment, because over the years you have distinguished yourself as a very positive, progressive and impactful youth leader.

“As a youth leader in the All Progressive Congress (APC), your track record has always been evergreen and indelible in the history of the party and the teeming Nigerian youths.

“We strongly believe that the future of the youths has come and we are very glad for your well thought out and realistic agenda for the good of the youths.

“We equally pray that your administration will make tremendous impact on the Nigerian youth. With utmost humility and appreciation, Nigerian students and youths appreciate His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for finding our very own youth leader worthy to serve under his cabinet as the youngest minister in this ministry.

“We believe in your sincere efforts to transform the ministry in the immediate and set standards that will subsequently be followed.”

According to Comrade Juliet, on behalf of the National Association of Nigerian students(NANS), we offer you our warmest and wholesome congratulations on your appointment as the minister of State, Youth Development by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Congratulations once again my dear leader and Honourable Minister, the statement read.