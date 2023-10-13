NANS Southwest endorses Akinteye, Oladimeji for Senate positions

By Adesina Wahab

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, in the Southwest has endorsed Akinteye Babatunde and Oladimeji Uthman for the positions of Senate President and Senate Clerk of the student body.

The student leaders said their resolve to support the duo was borne out of the need to entrench quality leadership that would take the association to higher level.

Their resolution was signed by Comrade Alao John, Coordinator, NANS, Southwest Zone D, Comrade Sanni Sulaimon Olamide, Secretary, NANS, Southwest Zone D, Comrade Bamigboye Peter Oluwadamilola, PRO, NANS,

Southwest Zone D, Ridwan Ademola Adegoke,

Chairman, NANS JCC Oyo State Axis, Aderibigbe Sikiru Adekunle, Chairman, NANS JCC Ekiti State Axis, Alimi Lekan Idris,

Chairman, NANS JCC Lagos State Axis, Ogungbe Taiwo Adedamola, Chairman, NANS JCC Osun State Axis and Salami Rosheed, Ag. Chairman, NANS JCC Ondo State Axis.

The student leaders described the duo as great contributors to the advancement and unity of NANS in the Southwest.

“Akinteye Babatunde and Oladimeji Uthman have done tremendously well for the progress and unity of our zone.Their dedication, sacrifice of time, and resources for the betterment of our region have not gone unnoticed. We firmly believe that their leadership is pivotal to the continued growth of the Nigerian students’ community.

“The resolve to support Akinteye Babatunde and Oladimeji Uthman stems from the recognition that the interest of Nigerian students transcends individual ambitions. The unity that the Southwest zone has enjoyed is invaluable, and the zonal executives and JCC Chairmen are resolute in our commitment to safeguarding this unity against any divisive interests.

“We the Southwest zonal executives and JCC Chairmen also taking this opportunity to express our gratitude to Hon. Seyi Tinubu for his unwavering support and contributions to the growth of the student constituency.

“Furthermore, the Southwest zonal executives and JCC Chairmen are calling on the Southwest Governors to empower student leaders in their respective states. There is a need for recognition of student leaders who have actively participated in student unionism and have progressed to serve NANS. “Additionally, we urged the governors to pay attention to students with special needs and we are announcing that a list containing the names of these students would be sent out soon. We implored the governors to address the needs of these students and ensure their well-being.

“In conclusion, we appreciate everyone who has joined and shown their support for the zone’s interest. It’s imperative to call on other aspirants who want our support as a zone to relate with Akinteye Babatunde and Oladimeji Uthman, we so much believe in any agenda they push, and we will strongly oppose anyone who does otherwise. Together, we believe we can achieve greater heights for the Nigerian Students’ community.”