NAMA, MAN lament slow growth of Nigeria’s auto industry

By Theodore Opara

THE Nigeria Automobile Manufacturers Association, NAMA, and the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, have expressed dismay at the slow growth of the Nigerian automotive industry compared to some African countries.

They spoke during a courtesy visit to the Director-General of the MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, in Ikeja, Lagos by representatives of the newly constituted governing board of NAMA. The two groups took a critical look at the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement, AfCTA, and wondered why Nigeria should not play that leading role as an automotive hub on the continent, considering the large population, rich human capital, and economic base.

During the visit, the imperative of bolstering local content to complement the sourcing of over 2000 parts in a vehicle was examined, and it was agreed that content development would be driven by the appropriate policy environment. The two groups agreed on the need for better synergy between them in their bid to move Nigeria’s local automotive industry forward.

The NAMA board, led by the Chairman, Bawo Omagbitse of PAN Nigeria, had during the visit sought the restoration of the cordial relationship that had hitherto existed between NAMA and MAN. The NAMA governing board representatives, which include Nunu Diwan of Iron Products Industries, IPI Ltd., and Remi Olaofe, Executive Director of NAMA, stressed the imperative of the local automotive assemblers to get more involved and visible in MAN’s activities and programs.

NAMA expressed the hope that going forward, MAN would be vocal on policies relating to the automotive subsector given its leadership role in advocacy and promotion of growth and sustainability in the manufacturing sector. NAMA stressed that MAN should support the National Automotive Design and Development Council, NADC, in canvassing for the enactment of the 2023 NAIDP Bill, whose journey started in 2013.