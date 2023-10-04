Naira gains at investors, exporters’ window

The naira on Tuesday appreciated against the dollar as it exchanged at N745.19 at the Investors and Exporters window.

The local currency gained by 1.38 per cent compared to the N755.27 it exchanged for the dollar on Sept. 29.

The open indicative rate closed at N767.24 to the dollar on Tuesday.

A spot exchange rate of N819.90 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N745.19

The naira sold for as low as N700 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 81.12 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Tuesday.