NAF airstrikes kill 100 ISWAP terrorists, destroy gun trucks, in Borno, Zamfara

…Troops ambush bandits in Zamfara, rescue 4 kidnapped varsity students

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja—Nigerian Air Force, NAF, yesterday, in Abuja, said its Air Components of ‘Operations Hadin Kai’ and ‘Hadarin Daji’, have killed no fewer than 100 Islamic State’s West Africa Province, ISWAP, and other terrorists in streams of air strikes in their enclaves across the theatres.

In a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said the Air component, in the early hours of Saturday, carried out air interdiction missions at a newly identified terrorists’ hideout at Bukar Meram, near the Lake Chad region in Borno.

Gabkwet said the strikes became necessary after it was established that the recent relocation of terrorists from Suwa to the Bukar Meram general area, was for a possible resurgence of attacks on ground troops and innocent civilians.

According to him, air strikes were authorised at the location in Bukar Meram to decimate the terrorists, saying “Feedback received after the strikes revealed the expected outcome was achieved as several terrorists were neutralized while over 40 motorcycles and 6 gun trucks were destroyed, thereby degrading their ability to attack ground troops as well as innocent Nigerians.

“Similar strikes on terrorists were carried out in the early hours of 11 October 2023 by the Air Component of Operation Haradin Daji around the Sangeko axis of Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“The terrorists, who were in a convoy of about 70 motorcycles on the road track leading from Kabaro towards Sangeko, were subsequently engaged with several of them neutralized, their motorcycles destroyed, and others injured.

4 students rescued

Meanwhile, Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji Saturday rescued four students of Federal University Gusau kidnapped by armed bandits in Zamfara State after an ambush operation and gun encounter.

Sources said in a swift response to distress calls, the troops after the students were kidnapped, blocked all major exit routes which turned out fruitful in tackling the armed bandits.

The students were abducted at about 9.20pm in their off-campus residence at Sabon Gida under Damba area of Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

While carrying out the abductions on Saturday, the bandits were said to have fired several gunshots to scare away residents. Though some security personnel tried to respond by firing shots of their own to scare the bandits away, they succeeded in taking away the students.

According to a source, “The troops immediately mobilized and formed blocking position at possible withdrawal routes and this led to a heavy gun duel with the terrorists as they made to escape. The troops’ superior firepower forced the terrorists to abandon the victims and flee, some with gunshot injuries.

“During the encounter with the terrorists, two of the students escaped while the two others a male and female were safely rescued by the gallant soldiers.”