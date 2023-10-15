NAF airstrikes eliminate terrorists, destroy gun trucks in Borno, Zamfara

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says the Air Components of Operations Hadin Kai and Hadarin Daji, have eliminated scores of terrorists in stream of air strikes in their enclaves across the theatres.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, on Sunday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said the Air component in the early hours of Saturday, carried out air interdiction missions at a newly identified terrorists’ hideout at Bukar Meram, near the Lake Chad region in Borno.

He said the strikes became necessary after it was established that recent relocation of terrorists from Suwa to Bukar Meram general area, was to for possible resurgence of attacks on ground troops and innocent civilians.

According to him, air strikes were authorised at the location in Bukar Meram to decimate the terrorists.

“Feedback received after the strikes revealed the expected outcome was achieved as several terrorists were neutralised while over 40 motorcycles and six gun trucks were destroyed,” he said.

NAF spokesman said that similar air strikes were carried out on terrorists on Oct. 11 by the Air Component of Operation Haradin Daji around Sangeko axis of Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara.

He said the terrorists, who were in a convoy of about 70 motorcycles on the road track from Kabaro towards Sangeko, were subsequently engaged with several neutralised, their motorcycles destroyed, and others injured.

Gabkwet said the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar has commended the professionalism and dedication of the Air Components.

He quoted Abubakar as saying, “your efforts and support to the ground troops is commendable. Stay focused and do not be complacent as we must continue to give our citizens the confidence they deserve to thrive”.