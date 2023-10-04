N35,000 wage award will lead to more hunger, inflation – Primate Ayodele tells Tinubu

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, says the N35,000 provisional wage award for a period of six months will lead to additional hunger and inflation in the country.

Primate Ayodele stated this in a statement by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho.

His comment comes after Tinubu approved a N35,000 wage award for all treasury-paid federal government workers.

His words: “The N35,000 increment in workers’ wages is an additional hunger. If the government doesn’t look at it well, it will lead to a worse situation.

“I don’t know how the government wants to do it, but it will cause inflation. The government will not be able to do anything because there will be corruption in the distribution. It’s wrong advice,” he said.

Ayodele also stated that the government should have requested more time to ensure effective planning.

“It won’t help the government and will not help the worker. I don’t know how NLC sees it, but it will not help anything, it will add more to the pain. The government should have requested more time to plan it properly. It will lead to a high cost of living.

“Prices of things will start going up now, the government should think about it very well. I am not seeing any progress, it will amount to more hardship for our economy,” he said.