N160m exotic cars for lawmakers, height of insensitivity — LP Chieftain, Faduri

National Assembly

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

In the face of Nigeria’s worst economic downturn, former Labour Party presidential aspirant, Joseph Faduri, has lambasted the country’s lawmakers for their controversial purchase of N160 million exotic cars each, calling it the height of insensitivity.

This came at a time when many Nigerians are grappling with economic hardship, exacerbated by an unguided announcement of fuel subsidy removal and mounting unemployment.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Faduri voiced his dismay at what he described as the lawmakers’ reckless disregard for the plight of the average Nigerian.

“It’s so shameful that at a time when our dear country, Nigeria is going through the worst economic downturn since the history of the existence of the country, our lawmakers could use borrowed funds by the government to buy exotic cars for themselves; at the cost of over N160 million per lawmaker,” he said.

Faduri pointed out that despite the economic freefall, with the government unable to raise the minimum wage from N30,000, the lawmakers seem more concerned with obtaining luxury official cars.

“Our political class who are supposed to show examples, are the same people gifting themselves exotic cars of over N160 million,” he lamented.

His criticism extended to the APC government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who he argued should have intervened.

“This is shameful for the APC government of President Tinubu that the president could not intervene to say this is wrong in a country that the economy is nosediving,” Faduri stated.

The former aspirant further highlighted that the country’s debt servicing cost has risen by 55.71% to N1.24 trillion this year, emphasizing that the $1.5 billion loan earmarked for projects is likely to be funneled towards these luxury car purchases.

Faduri expressed his disappointment with the lawmakers, including those from his own Labour Party, who he accused of flaunting their ill-gotten luxury vehicles without any guilty conscience.

He urged a change in the country’s political structure to alleviate the sufferings of the people.

Drawing comparisons with other nations, he remarked, “I have been to 26 countries around the world that the citizens live better than Nigerians due to good governance, yet in most of these countries, their political class don’t ride such exotic cars at the expense of the citizens.”

In conclusion, Faduri expressed hope for a brighter future, stating, “We are watching, the world is watching. But it’s certain that one day there will be a new Nigeria we all crave for, as the kind-hearted Nigerians yearning for good governance will take their country back”.