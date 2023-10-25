N-East youths lament educational disparity between North, Southern Nigeria

Youth

…Tasks govs to emulate developmental strides in Kano

By Dapo Akinrefon

Youths under the aegis of North East Youth Progressive Union and Coalition for Democratic Rights Group, on Wednesday, expressed worry over the huge disparity in educational opportunities between North and Southern parts of the country, advocating for the immediate replication of Kano’s educational transformation agenda in the region faced by diverse socioeconomic challenges.

In a statement by the Chairman of the groups, Dr Kabir Sambo challenged Northern Governors to emulate Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf’s template of poverty alleviation and human capital development which they described as practical and impacting.

Dr Sambo said: “It is worthy of note that Governor Yusuf within the last 5 months has paid for the Tuition, Feeding, and Accommodation of 1001 Post Graduate students to India. He has also paid the Senior Secondary school examination fees (NECO) for 57,000 students and tuition fees of 7,000 students at Bayero University, and tertiary institution students in Kano are now granted a 50% discount on their fees.

Furthermore, he has reopened 26 Skills acquisition institutes for the training and empowerment of residents of Kano State.

“We need all Northern Governors to emulate these steps by Kano and to prioritize education and human capital development.”

Highlighting the political and economic importance of Kano to other parts of the North, he said: “We are aware that the Tribunal sacked this man that has renewed the hope of the youths in Northern Nigeria. As with the youth in Kano, the Northern youths are watching the appeal process. There must be Justice.

Justice is the bedrock of democracy and if the judicial system fails the people, then democracy is in jeopardy.

“We are not unmindful of the role Kano State played as the centre of commerce and political activities of Northern Nigeria both in the past and present, it is therefore necessary for the northern political gladiators to play politics that will bring succour to the people and not otherwise.

“Let us not easily forget also, the role played by the Kano State government to the people of northeast during our trying times, the time of Boko Haram, when our people were displaced. Thousands of households were received and accommodated by the Kano State Government, widows were trained in different skill acquisition, and orphans were enrolled in various schools.

“Banditry has bedevilled the Northwestern part of the country and Kano State is at the forefront of receiving displaced persons and catering for their well-being. It is on this premise that we call upon all stakeholders to treat with caution and allow democratic principles to prevail for the sake of our people in the North.”