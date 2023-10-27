N-Delta Minister rallies support for Tinubu following Supreme Court victory

President Bola Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Minister of Niger Delta Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, has urged all Nigerians, in particular, the people of Niger Delta, to rally behind President Bola Tinubu, following the Supreme Court’s affirmation of his victory in the February 2023 presidential election.

In a call for unity, the Minister emphasized the administration’s mission to bring prosperity and progress to the nation.

“This Supreme Court decision definitively settles the legal disputes surrounding the election and paves the way for our President to wholeheartedly deliver the benefits of democracy to all Nigerians,” Momoh stated.

He expressed his warm congratulations to the President and applauded the nation for upholding the rule of law throughout the electoral process.

The Minister further lauded President Tinubu’s leadership and the inclusive approach of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party.

“I trust that our ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), will continue to embrace inclusivity and magnanimity in governance under the leadership of Mr. President,” Mr. Momoh said.

In a rallying cry for unity and support, the Minister called upon Nigerians to acknowledge the significance of the Supreme Court’s decision and to work together for the greater good of the nation.

“I call upon the people of Niger Delta and all Nigerians to join hands and support President Bola Tinubu’s administration in its mission to bring prosperity and progress to the nation,” he implored.

In his concluding remarks, the Minister extended his heartfelt congratulations to the President, adding a congratulatory note to the citizens of the country,” he declared, signifying a win not just for President Tinubu, but for the entire nation.

The Supreme Court’s decision marks the end of legal disputes surrounding the February 2023 presidential election, enabling President Tinubu to focus on delivering the benefits of democracy to all Nigerians.