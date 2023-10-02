My transition from soccer to the realm of entrepreneurship – Jeffter Ohene Kwaah

By Rita Okoye

The continuous success of Edge Barbershop in Trondheim can only be linked to hard work, consistency and passion.

Jeffter Ohene Kwaah transition from the world of soccer to the realm of entrepreneurship has proven to be a remarkable and fruitful journey for this Ghanaian-Norwegian entrepreneur and founder of Edge Barbershop Trondheim.

Jeffter Kwaah’s love for football had been a lifelong dream as he revealed how spent a decade pursuing this dream, playing for Ghana’s Black Starlets in the Under-20 team in 2010 and representing the Norwegian club Strindheim TF until 2014.

However, a series of injuries forced him to reconsider his path.

In the years since he hung up his football boots, he reinvented himself as a successful entrepreneur. His journey has taken him to both Ghana, his native country, and Norway, where he was born and raised.

As he reflects on his transformation, he shares, “Retiring from football let me realize other aspects of myself.”

However, the entrepreneurial spirit within him truly flourished. He founded several businesses in Norway and established partnerships with brands in Ghana. Yet, it was The Edge Barbershop franchise that stood out. With locations in Oslo, Lillestrom, and Trondheim, it has garnered acclaim as the “largest barbershop in Norway.”

“My journey serves as a testament to the possibilities that can unfold when one embraces new opportunities and pursues passions beyond the field, leaving an inspiring legacy of entrepreneurship and success.”

He wants to impart his knowledge in others and he seems to be getting it right with every step.

“We have a barbering school where we groom new barbers and set them up to the standards of the brand. We award certification of completion after you have completed your course, and then you are free to either stay or embark on your own journey. In addition, we have barbers applying to work with us who are more than willing to relocate to Norway from all over the world.”

The Edge Barbershop is not the only exploit that Jeffter Ohene Kwaah has to his name. He lived his childhood football ambition for 10 years, from 2004 to 2014, before injuries cut short his dream.

Rather than give up, the “Norwegian” Ghanaian reinvented himself and continued his success streak as an entrepreneur.