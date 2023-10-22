My time at Miss Universe Beauty Pageant made me stronger – Sandra Mutana

By Ayo Onikoyi

Sandra Mutana, also known as Cassandy Mutan in the fashion and beauty world, has made everyone proud again with her recent nomination as Miss Bayelsa in the prestigious Miss Universe Beauty Pageant, where she represented the entire Bayelsa State, Nigeria.

The Miss Universe Beauty Pageant featured contestants from all 36 states of Nigeria, and

Sandra’s journey through it was nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. She showed her incredible charm, brains, and charisma.

Sandra noted, “My time at the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant was an event that changed me and made me stronger. It wasn’t always easy, but the support from my family, especially my mom, kept me going. She told me, ‘You’re already here; just go for it!’ That encouragement was everything.”

In a chat with Potpourri, Sandra revealed she got a surprise call just days before the competition!

“I was almost in tears because I felt like I had a chance, even though I wasn’t fully prepared. I had just one-and-a-half days to get ready and trust me, it was a wild scramble. But I was determined not to miss this opportunity,” she said with a grin.

Sandra’s Miss Universe journey was filled with ups and downs. She made great friends and even showed off her football skills during a game.

“I love sports, and I think I surprised everyone with my football skills. I played my heart out and ended up being the best player on the team. It was a blast!”

But not all stories have a rosy beginning till the end. Sandra also faced some tough times. Some amount of money disappeared from her bank account mysteriously, causing panic.

“I thought I couldn’t continue, but my parents had my back, and they encouraged me to keep pushing forward,” she said.

Sandra wants to give a huge shout-out to her family, especially her mom, and her amazing friends who cheered her on every step of the way. She’s also grateful for the support from Lexie Armani, Marvel Nukes, Gbemi, and everyone who believed in her and helped her succeed.

But her journey to stardom doesn’t end there, Cassandy Mutan has also carved herself a niche as a sought-after model for musical stars and icons. She has graced the visuals of renowned artists like Wizkid, Rexxie, Skiibii, and more, adding her unique flair and style to their music videos. Notably, she played a prominent role as one of the stunning models in the chart-topping hit, “Abracadabra Remix,” featuring Wizkid.

Cassandy Mutan’s steady rise in both the modeling and pageant industries is a testament to her undeniable talent, dedication, and poise.