My first book sold over 500,000 copies – Godstime

By Chukwuma Ajakah

A creative writer, an inventor and CEO of Pen-Digital Nigeria Publishers, Benin City, Assin Godstime’s works have appeared on the official reading lists of schools in Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers and Lagos states. He is also the publisher of Urhobo Current Affairs.

Speaking to a select group of journalists in Lagos recently on his writing career, Godstime, whose first book, “Dance to the Golden Vision”, was published in 2005 and has been prolific ever since, said in a country where many writers complain of lack of sales, his debut offering sold over 500, 000 copies. His other books include Generation of Mad People, Oduduwa, Holy Sinner, Beautiful Nonsense, The Crying Hospital Bed, A Bird in the Hand, When Warri was Warri and Lust for Wealth.

“I have also written quite a number of biographies,” he said. “I co-authored Effurun-Otor People of the Niger-Delta with HRM Johnson Duku of Effurun-Otor King, who is now late.” He is currently rounding off with a book on Chief Gabriel Igbinedion and Sir David Ikutegbe. “My literary background has helped me to broaden my horizon,” he echoes.

The author believes “Writing needs patronage to keep the fire burning. Without patronage the zeal with which an author keeps writing is discouraging.”

On a positive note, his books have travelled across the country, starting from Edo State, then moved gradually to Delta, Lagos, Bayelsa and Rivers.

“My books have received wide readership in both public and private schools in these states, particularly in Delta State. I have enjoyed high patronage and popularity. Beyond the financial reward, I am fulfilled that

I sell my ideas to the public. Writing has made me a household name. It has also networked me with people that matter in the society,” he says.

It’s difficult for the writer to pick his favourite offering, “because what seems to be my best may not be for others.” However, he will go for Generation of Mad People, for it tackles societal ills ranging from bad leadership, kidnapping, armed robbery and the latest virus –yahoo. “The main focus of Generation of Mad People is to discourage yahoo-yahoo and give hope to our youths,” he says.

Assin is a publisher and published his own books. “I self-publish my books to reduce costs. I am the owner of Pen-Digital Nigeria Publishers with head office in Benin City. I supply my books to schools and bookshops myself. I also have sales representatives across,” he says.

With the rising dollar exchange rate, small presses that don’t purchase printing materials in bulk are lamenting that printing papers are imported and tied to the dollar rate.

“We claim to have forests with enormous woods but lack factories to manufacture papers. Nigeria seems to be lucky but unfortunate and, sadly, authors and publishers are victims of this,” he remarks. Having been brought up outside Urhoboland, he was troubled by the lack of information about his people.

He recalls: “The few books available were on the origins of Urhobo and its migration. Therefore, I decided to invent what seemed new to everyone. At this stage, I was lost with what I wanted. But soon after, I ran into the publication of Professor G. G. Darah in The Guardian Newspaper of 2004. I was impressed with his position on historical facts of Urhobo nationality, and, from that moment, I conceived Urhobo Current Affairs.

The aim was to rebirth Urhobo history with backing and dates. Through Urhobo Current Affairs, I rebranded the history of Urhobo nationality.”

It was a labour of love when he set out with little or no support. “Some said there was no relevance of the Urhobo Current Affairs to the Urhobo people. In all, I was not discouraged, I sold my books and invested it on the project and then took it to social media to get the attention of a wider audience. With time, I became popular on the social media space and started getting patronage, and the rest is history.”

How does he decide on what goes into the book? He responds, “Deciding who comes into the publication is simple to arrive at. It’s not a monetary decision. The work is strictly on first in every field, such as Urhobo first university trained graduate, first female university-trained graduate, first male and female lawyers, first Urhobo male and female PhD holders, first journalist, first male and female medical doctors, first Engineer, first vice chancellor, first nurse, first male and female police officers, etc.

“The work also treats the totality of towns and villages in Urhoboland. Areas such Urhobo senators, ministers, Urhobos who have been deputy governors, ambassadors, Urhobos who have been members of the Delta State House of Assembly and other technical issues are treated. To enter subsequent publications is easy, create a record as the first. There are also areas of notable Urhobo people in the work to accommodate those who have made significant contributions to society.”

“Every good work sells itself. Urhobo Current Affairs had marketed itself. It’s today one of the most sold compilations or books on Urhobo people. At home and abroad, it’s received wide readership, and its patronage has been a little bit above average. However, we are hopeful that we will get to our destination.”

Although it’s called Urhobo Current Affairs, the author says “it’s written in English with the sole aim of promoting or projecting the largest ethnic nationality in Delta State.”