My faith in Nigeria’s judiciary was never shaken – Tinubu 

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has commended the verdict of the Supreme Court upholding his victory as the winner of the 2023 presidential election, saying he was confident that the judiciary will serve justice.

Recall that a seven-member panel of Justices in the Supreme Court affirmed Tinubu as the president of Nigeria on Thursday.

The apex court struck out Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi’s claims on the grounds that the appeals lack merit.

President Tinubu, in an official statement released to Nigerians after this verdict, said, “There is no doubt, with the profound judgment of today, that our electoral jurisprudence and constitutional democracy are further consolidated and embedded more indelibly in our national identity because of the diligence and undaunted professionalism of the Honourable Justices who presided over the matter.

“While the verdict of today has laid to rest the agitating discourse over who truly won the 2023 presidential election and met the constitutional requirements as laid out by law.

“I want to reiterate that my faith in our nation’s judiciary has never been shaken, not even for a moment, because I know that our hallowed courts of law will not fail to administer justice to all Nigerians in all matters and at all times.

“Despite the fusillade of pressure and attempts at intimidation by some political actors, the judiciary demonstrated its unequivocal commitment to upholding the rule of law for the upliftment and defense of humanity.

“It was affirmed once more today, that my party, the governing All Progressives’ Congress, had freely and fairly won the popular mandate of Nigerians, which has since given rise to my leadership of this great nation at a tumultuous period of unprecedented reforms in our history as a nation.”

According to President Tinubu, the verdict had simply strengthened his resolve to do more for Nigerians and to work harder in his post.

Tinubu promising to “exceed your expectations in service delivery and good governance.”

The president encouraged Nigerians to work together with him to build the nation, saying, “We are all members of one household, and this moment demands that we continue to work and build our country together.

He said, “The strength of our diversity and the great citizenship that binds us must now compel us forward in directing the energy of our people towards building a virile, stronger, united, and more prosperous country.

“In the days and months ahead, I trust that the spirit of patriotism will be elevated into supporting our administration to improve the living conditions of Nigerians. I am prepared to welcome the contributions of all Nigerians to foster and strengthen our collective progress.”