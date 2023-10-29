My dream about President Tinubu – Actress, Sylvia Ukaatu

By Ayo Onikoyi

In a private chat with Potpourri, Nollywood actress, Sylvia Ukaatu says she had a dream about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and that the dream portends a good Omen for his government and the people of Nigeria, provided the President does the right thing as directed by the dream.

Speaking about the dream, she said, “I got a revelation on our president. He needs good ministers around him to fulfill his mandate. He is a good man, I met with him in the dream and he was showing me around his house. In the dream, the house was scattered and some blocks were falling down so I told him he needs to fix it and he replied, ” if you push me to do it I will”. Those were the exact words he used. Then we left that area walking down the street, and he was seen familiarizing with people and I was happy he was doing so.”

“We need to pray for him. And his wife needs to be that push to help him fulfill his mandate successfully. Nigeria needs to be fixed, she added.

Ukaatu said she is no prophetess but has a gift of having spiritual visions sometimes, adding that most often then not her visions come to pass

“By the mercy of God I have the gift atimes. I see things in my subconscious state but this is my first time having such a walk in a dream. It was clear. He needs ministers that will tell him the truth, ministers who have the love of Nigeria in their hearts, qualified or not.

“That house that was scattered is my dear country, Nigeria and I know with the mercy of God and help of his ministers and wife he can fix Nigeria,” she declared.

Speaking on her career, Ukaatu said she’s more into movie production than acting lately and has been involved in several productions in recent time

” I have produced Deep Hurt and Bed of Lust for Ozedviral. I have also produced Loving Heart, A Life From Before for Reemy Jez movies and currently on a project, Love feathers which will kick off on November 28, 2023 with the likes of Fredrick Leonard, Genevieve Edwin and other good actors,” she remarked

She also said she is into real estate business to augment her acting career.