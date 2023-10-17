Gov Zulum

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has said the recent attempt to relocate railway coaches from Borno to other parts of Nigeria was done in suspicious and unfair manner, noting that the State Government was not informed until residents intercepted movement of the coaches.

Zulum remarked that Borno State Government will follow all legal means to ensure that infrastructures meant for the state are not moved to any other place.

The governor spoke on Tuesday when he paid a visit to the railway terminus in Maiduguri where security agencies foiled an attempt by some people claiming to be staff from Nigerian Railway Corporation to move railway infrastructures including coaches and rolling stocks.

“About 5 months ago some of the rolling stocks were conveyed to other states of the federation without the knowledge of the security operatives and Borno State Government, Zulum said.

He added: “This time around the community raised alarm when they saw the movement of these rolling stocks from Maiduguri to other parts of the country. When we contacted the management of Nigerian Railway Corporation, they said the rolling stocks would be moved to Jos for a complete overhaul and be dispatched elsewhere.”

Zulum argued that the decision to relocate the rail infrastructures was crudely pursued by Nigerian Railway Corporation.

“On this note, I want to announce that nobody will move out any of the rail infrastructures here in Borno State without recourse to the rule of law. I urge you (members of the community) to remain calm and not to take laws into your hands. I want to, once again, note that these infrastructures will not be moved anywhere, insha’Allah. Borno is one of the states in Nigeria and we have equal rights” Zulum reiterated.

The governor also noted that with recent developments where the management of railway was removed from the exclusive list of the Federal Government, Borno State will explore means of partnership with Nigerian Railway Corporation to make proper use of railway infrastructures in Borno State