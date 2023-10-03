Motorists groan over bad state of Mowo-Ikoga Road in Badagry

Motorists plying Mowo – Ikoga Road in Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos State have expressed serious concern over the bad state of the road .

In separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Badagry, some of the motorists said the deplorable state of the road,linking the town to Ado-Odo in Ogun , had made driving nightmarish.

A NAN correspondent, who monitored the road from Mowo to Ikoga-Zebbe on Tuesday, observed many potholes on the link road.

NAN also reports that recent downpours had worsened parts of the road ,such as Angel Gabriel Bridge, Iyana Ilogbo, Anospat, Alafia and Avia sections ,making them impassable.

Mr Surajudeen Babatunde, a commercial bus driver,said that road users had been facing serious hardship on the road since the beginning of the rainy season.

” We have been facing serious hardship on the road ,and we need help .We are calling on the Federal Government to help repair this road.

“About three months ago, the Lagos State Government did some palliative work on the road ,and driving was better for a few weeks.

“However when it started to rain ,everything got washed away. It has been hardship on this road ever since”,he said

Babatunde added that Angel Gabriel axis of the road had gone so bad that movement on the part of the road was almost impossible.

Mr Ganiyu Abidemi, a tipper truck driver, said the deplorable state of the road ,especially Angel Gabriel axis, was affecting businesses in Mowo-Ikoga area.

According to him ,a lot of man hours are lost in endless gridlock, caused by the bad state of the road.

“I have been in gridlock since 8.00.a.m. because the road is bad and I have to supply four loads of sand today.

“I have spent four hours in the traffic for a journey of thirty minutes.

“It is impossible for me to meet my target, I have to return some of my customers’ money” he said.

Another motorist, Mr Adekunle Ajala,said the road had damaged so many vehicles .

“You cannot use this road and not visit the mechanic twice or thrice in a week.The road is so terrible.

“We are appealing to the government to fix this important road once and for all”,he said.

Mr Adetela Olaosebikan, a resident of Ikoga, said the road had become a nightmare for people living in the area.

According to him, many residents are now considering relocating to other areas owing to the hardship they experience on the road.

“The road is bad , and Angel Gabriel axis is worse .You cannot move on that part of the road anytime there is downpour.

“Today, more than three vehicles have gotten stuck on the muddy road , causing gridlock.

“I had to park my car and got on a commercial motorcycle to get out of the gridlock.

“Government must do something urgently on this road”,he said. NAN