Morocco’s Ambassador commends Edu, assures support for humanitarian crisis in Nigeria

Ambassador of Morocco to Nigeria, His Excellency Out Ali Tagma has commended the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, for the good work she has been doing since she came on board, with a commitment to partner and collaborate with the ministry in eradicating poverty.

This was the outcome of the strategic meeting held by the duo when the Ambassador paid a courtesy call to the Minister in Abuja on Wednesday.



Tagma pledged his support to the Provision of durable solutions to persons affected by humanitarian crises in Nigeria while working with Government to eradicate poverty.



He added that the King of Morocco, His majesty King Mohammed VI is popularly known as the “king for the poor” and he is open for collaborations with Nigeria to tackle issues around poverty.



On her part, the dynamic and hardworking minister stated that Africa must strategically collaborate to eradicate poverty.

She clearly identified areas of collaboration between both countries while discussing other issues around migration and youth empowerment.