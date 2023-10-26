More goodies underway for Kano people — Gov Kabir-Yusuf

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State

By Bashir Bello

Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf of Kano State, on Thursday, reaffirmed the determination of his administration to execute more projects and programmes that will improve the lives of the populace.

He said this while reviewing the activities of his office in the last three weeks during the 7th State Executive Council meeting at the Government House, Kano.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature, revealed that within the period under review, the government has successfully launched the distribution of palliatives comprising rice and maize across 484 wards in the state.

He further disclosed that the government has also flagged off the distribution of teaching/ learning materials, uniforms and school bags/sandals, in addition to the flagging off the airlifting of the 1st batch of students sponsored by the government for foreign scholarship at MAKIA.

He said: “The second bach for the airlift of the students going to India would continue on Friday while those going to Uganda would be airlifted on Sunday.”

According to him, the government has successfully launched the marriage of 1,800 couples titled (Auren Gata) with a donation of a complete set of room furniture, foodstuff, financial support and other items to each of the couples with a view to supporting them.

Alhaji Kabir-Yusuf expressed appreciation to the people of the state for their support and prayers.

He also commended journalists for their support of his administration, hoping that the tempo would be sustained.