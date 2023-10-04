Morata’s brace help Atletico Madrid secure comeback win against Feyenoord

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Alvaro Morata scored a brace to help Atletico Madrid fight back to seal a 3-2 win over Dutch side Feyenoord in their UEFA Champions League Group E fixture on Wednesday.

A superb team effort particularly fantastic saves by goalkeeper Jan Oblak helped the hosts secure maximum points against a resolute Feyenoord side.

The Dutch side took an early lead through an unfortunate own goal by defender Mario Hermoso, as Oblak’s rebound from Ayase Ueda’s 6th-minute effort bounced off his knee and deflected into his own goal.

Diego Simone’s men equalized five minutes later with Morata’s effort from inside the box.

Feyenoord took the lead in the 34th minute thanks to David Hancko strike from a rebound.

Atletico recovered with a close-range strike from Antoine Griezmann during the first half injury time and Morata secured the win shortly after the restart by firing into the net which made them secure maximum three points.