Momoh seeks Legislative support to address critical infrastructure in Niger Delta

The Minister of Niger Delta Development, Hon. Engr. Abubakar Momoh has called for legislative collaboration and improved synergy around budget support to address the critical infrastructural deficit in the Niger Delta region.



Momoh while receiving the Akoko-Edo Elites Group on a courtesy visit led by Rt. Hon. Comrade Peter Ohio Akpatason to congratulate him on his recent appointment and redeployment emphasised the need for this legislative cooperation to ensure that budget proposals with a significant impact on the people can withstand legislative scrutiny and subsequent approvals.

According to the Minister, “I have carefully noted your requests. I also expect that being part of the legislative branch, you use your presence in the House of Representatives to network and gain support for our budget proposals. I rely on all of you, including Professor Julius Ihonvbere, the Majority Leader, as well as other members, to back our initiatives.”



Momoh acknowledged the critical road infrastructure issues in areas like Okpe, Ayogwiri, and Afashio, which are currently inaccessible, and pledged to raise these concerns with Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for immediate attention.

He highlighted the dire state of roads in the South-South region, emphasizing the urgent need for collaboration during budget presentations in the National Assembly.

Earlier, the leader of the Akoko-Edo Elites Group, former Deputy House Leader Comrade Peter Akpatason, listed their development priorities, including road rehabilitation, the Ojirami Dam’s restoration to provide pipe-borne water to the entire Edo North Senatorial District, and youth empowerment through training, scholarships, vocational studies, and skills acquisition.