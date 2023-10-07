Mohbad: Police lied, we responded to enquiry Sept 28 – NDLEA

By Kingsley Omonobi, ABUJA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has said they responded to the Police enquiry on reported arrest and detention of late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka MohBad, since September 28.

The Agency made the clarification following media enquiries on the claim by the Lagos State Police Command, on Friday, that it was yet to get a response from the NDLEA on social media allegations bordering on alleged arrest and detention of MohBad.

NDLEA also denied giving Mohbad any substance to drink.

A statement by Femi Babafemi, spokesman of NDLEA said, “Indeed, to show the seriousness with which the Agency treated the issue, our formal response, dated Thursday 28th September 2023, was sent by flight to Lagos, delivered and received by the police same Thursday 28th September.

“The summary of our response is reproduced below for the benefit of the inquiring public:

“We also heard the unsubstantiated allegation on social media that Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka MohBad, was arrested and detained by NDLEA on the 24th of February 2022 and given a substance to drink.

“In response to this allegation, we wish to state categorically that MohBad was never arrested neither was he ever detained in the custody of the NDLEA on the said date or any other date before or after.

“The foregoing being the case, the issue of giving him any substance to drink does not arise.”

The Agency attached a copy of the acknowledged letter to it’s statement.