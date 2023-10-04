Mohbad: Naira Marley, Sam Larry to remain in custody for 21 days – Court

A Magistrate Court sitting in the Yaba area of Lagos State on Wednesday has remanded Azeez Fashola, alias Naira Marley, and Lagos socialite, Balogun Eletu, alias Sam Larry, to police custody for 21 days.

In order to complete their investigation, the Lagos State Police Command asked that Fashola and the other suspects be held in custody for 30 days.

However, Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun ruled that Fashola and the others be remanded for just 21 days.

Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, in Lagos, and was buried the next day.

However, many had accused the duo of having a hand in his death, an allegation that they denied.

Mohbad left Marlian Records, owned by Naira Marley on a controversial note last year, but his relationship with his former boss, remained strained after that.

The police had invited Naira Marley and Sam Larry and arraigned them before a Magistrate’s Court in Yaba, Lagos, on Wednesday.

The court granted an the police request to have them in custody for investigation.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command has declared Owodunni Ibrahim, also known as Primeboy wanted, over his failure to honour invitation regarding the death of Mohbad.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

“Following his failure to honour police invitation successfully sent to him since the commencement of investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of Mr Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad, the Lagos State Police Command hereby declares wanted Owodunni Ibrahim aka Primeboy.

“Ibrahim is approximately 1.64-m tall, male, dark-complexioned with tribal marks and Yoruba by tribe. His last known address is 3rd Power, Oke Eletu, Ikorodu.