Mohbad: More twists in the tale

By Ayo Onikoyi

What many thought would be a cut and dry affair regarding the investigation into the cause of death of Ileriolowu Aloba a.k.a Mohbad is looking complicated and taking unexpected turns. By now, lovers of the late singer expect Naira Marley and Sam Larry to have been charged based on videos and audios that have surfaced on social media, but the reality of the matter has proved to be different as many other suspects are being held as part of the investigation.

With Naira Marley and Sam Larry in police custody for the next 21 days as ordered by a magistrate court, some other people have been arrested too. On Tuesday, the police released a statement that they wanted Owodunni Ibrahim aka Primeboy in relation to their investigation and placed a bounty of N1M on his head.

Before some bounty-hunting heros could pull a rabbit out of their hats, the so-called wanted guy, who is Mohbad’s childhood friend, turned himself in, in the company of his lawyer.

When grilled by the press, Primeboy said it is Mohbad’s wife that is trying to frame him for the late singer’s death, adding that before the singer’s death he seemed to have an issue with his wife.

‘ I don’t know why his wife would go online and start framing me for his death. Mohbad was my childhood friend, I was his stepfather, his step mum, and everything to him. They don’t even know how I feel about his death. I came out because I wanted justice for Mohbad. The police never invited me, they lied about that. I even wanted to come on my own but people told me I should wait until they invited me,” Primeboy told the press at the Lagos Police Command.

Primeboy concluded that there is something fishy about why Mohbad’s wife would want to frame him because she is well aware of their closeness.

Definitely, we have not heard the end of the story as the searchlight continues to beam its light and it could beam anywhere.