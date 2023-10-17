Mohbad: More respondents, witnesses will be summoned – Family’s lawyer

By Damilola Ogunsakin

The legal team would bring witnesses to the inquest to ensure that the cause of justice is served, according to Mrs. Funmi Falana, who along with other attorneys represented the family of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.



By letter dated September 18, 2023, the law firm of Falana and Falana Chamber requested that Justice Mojisola Dada, Chief Coroner of the High Court of Lagos State, investigate what it described as the “very tragic” death of the late Mohbad under “mysterious” circumstances.