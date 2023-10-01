Mohbad : Fans berate Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dikeh for getting casket for late singer

Tonto Dikeh

Notable Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has predominantly taken the forefront in the campaign and fight for justice for late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba a.k.a Mohbad alongside some of her colleagues like Tonto Dikeh and others.

Both Iyabo Ojo and Tonto have shared audios and videos to whip up support for the fight and got so many lovers of the late singer in their corner.

But when the duo decided to make public the video of their move to procure a luxury casket, presumably for “befitting burial” for the late singer, many felt it was an act not all so noble and questioned their motive for the gesture.

Many feel it was a kind gesture taken too far, alluding that the movie stars are no longer fighting in earnest for justice but chasing clout for their personal gains.

Uncle Ray @razor776 on Twitter, was somewhat disgusted in his outburst. He writes, “Like they are happy to buy a casket? Who are these people again? How old are these people?

Nwokeoma Osiso @udojnr was emphatic: “It’s now looking like clout chasing.

The barrage of discontent and anger kept pouring in from X, formerly Twitter.

Punky@onepunky says, “Recording themselves shopping casket for a 27 year-old boy like its a birthday gift”

Olakunle@the patriotism states, “I’m sure everyone knows that Iyabo Ojo never cared about Mohbad and it’s all about the popularity it gives her . Doing video shopping for caskets is a low-ball. Shameful”

Osun eku iroju @iamolajide Awe inks his thoughts : “I have once said it and I will reiterate it again. These people careless about Mohbad. They are all about clout-chasing. With my over 4 decades on earth, I have never seen anyone do a video while shopping for a casket.”

The comments kept coming and coming, all to lampoon the actresses for the video they shared of themselves shopping for caskets for Mohbad. However, the chief suspect in the alleged murder of the singer, Sam Larry is in police custody as the public eagerly awaits the result of the autopsy and the subsequent investigation report.