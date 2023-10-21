Miss World 2023: Ada Eme takes campaign against schistosomiasis to India 

By Benjamin Njoku

Since she emerged winner of MBGN 2022, Miss Ada Agwu Eme, has not only proved to everyone that she’s a combination of beauty and brain, but also, one who has a large heart of love.

The 25 -year-old beauty queen didn’t hesitate to set her priorities right when she unveiled her grassroots pet project,” Ada Goes to School,” which she said is very close to her heart. She hopes to continue the project even after her reign.

While she’s preparing to join 140 other beauty queens from all over the world to contest for the 71st Miss World , taking place in Srinagar, the capital city of Indian-administered Kashmir, Ada can be said to have accomplished a lot during her one year reign.

During the week, the queen rounded off her “Beauty with a Purpose’ campaign in her home state, Abia. She hopes to take the campaign against schistosomiasis to India.

Schistosomiasis is an acute and chronic parasitic disease caused by blood flukes prevalent in riverine areas. Her project made it possible for the children at the grassroots to receive immunization against the infection as well as treatment for infected children.

This move, according to the queen’s media team, required preventive treatment for the children in the community in Abia State.

Besides, the beauty queen months back delivered a lecture in support of the girl-Child with her PAD A Girl Project in Lagos, where she distributed sanitary towels to secondary school girls and also, lectured them on the importance of education and personal hygiene.

In Bayelsa, Ada visited the flood victims and shared relief materials with the community as part of her giving back to society. She continues to make her mark as a beauty queen with a heart of gold.

As she joins other beauty queens from all over the world to contest for the coveted crown, Ada looks good to return to Nigeria with the crown.

A month-long series of events will begin on November 17, with a grand-finale, which will include the crowning of Miss World 2023, set to take place on December 8. And Ada will be one of the cynosure of attraction at this year’s Miss World beauty contest.

Ada is expected to jet out of the country next month to join other contestants. She’s currently in Abia State , where she’s rounding off her pet project, which she’s taking along to India. She succeeded Oluchi Madubuike who was crowned Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria in 2021.