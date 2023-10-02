‘Miracle of the century’ — Osun community gets power supply after 91 years

File

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OLODE – Wild jubilation engulfed Araromi-Okeodo, a community in Ife-South Local Government Area of Osun State following the supply of electricity to the town for the first time after 91 years.

Residents of the agrarian community trooped out en mass to jubilate the development at the weekend, with many of them describing the feat as “miracle of the century”.

The Monarch of the town, Oba Abbas Akanbi, the Alara of Araromi-Okeodo, led his chiefs and subjects to the off-grid location of the 50-kilowatt sholep energy firm that is responsible for the feat during its inauguration.

Oba Akanbi told newsmen that he did not believe that a power supply would be possible in his lifetime.

“We have heard several stories about power supply to the community which never materialise and even when we were told of this solar power plant, we thought it is another fake promise but today, I am the most fulfilled person worldwide.

“We, as a community, will ensure the sustainability of the plant and protect it adequately as a means of showing our gratitude. We are sure that the community will witness more growth and development”, he said.

The Managing Director of Sholep energy Limited, Engr Olalekan Adeleke said the multi-million naira project was funded by the company in conjunction with the World Bank and the Rural Electrification Agency, REA of the Federal Government, saying the off-grid power plant will supply over 700 houses.

He added that the mini-grid plant will supply 24-hour uninterrupted power to the community with a durable water supply to the community free of charge.

Osun State Commissioner for Energy, Adeyemi Festus disclosed that the state is also collaborating with private investors to build more power plants in the state towards attracting investment, adding that Governor Ademola Adeleke would ensure adequate security for the power plant.