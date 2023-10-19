Minister of States, Police Affairs attend IACP conference in San Diego

Nigerian Minister of State for Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman- Ibrahim attended the 2023 International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference in San Diego which took place between the 14th and 17th October 2023.



The IACP Conference is a premier event that brings together law enforcement professionals, policymakers, and industry leaders from around the world. With a focus on promoting excellence in policing and fostering collaboration, the conference served as a platform for sharing best practices, discussing emerging trends, and addressing critical issues affecting law enforcement agencies globally.

During the conference, Sulaiman participated in panel discussions, delivered keynotes, and engaged in bilateral meetings with global law enforcement leaders. These interactions provided an opportunity for the Minister to showcase Nigeria’s efforts in modernizing its police force, implementing reforms, and promoting community-oriented policing approaches.



The minister emphasized Nigeria’s dedication to leveraging technology and promoting professional development within the Nigerian Police Force. By fostering relationships with international partners, the Minister enhanced cooperation in areas such as intelligence sharing, capacity building, and mutual support in combating transnational criminal activities.



“The 2023 IACP Conference has further strengthened Nigeria’s position as a responsible and proactive member of the global law enforcement community’.