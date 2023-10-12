Minister Goronyo mourns over persons killed, injured by bandits in Sokoto

….calls for peace, unity in affected communities

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Minister of State for Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello Goronyo, weekend wept and mourned over persons killed by bandits in Sokoto State.

Goronyo who hails from Sokoto State went to visit families of those killed and injured by the bandits in Sabon Garin Dole, Boyekai, Giyawa, in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State as contained in a statement signed by Head, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry, Funmi Imuetinyan.

The statement reads in part, “He further added that the tragic attacks carried out by the bandits, has left these communities in mourning, with numerous lives lost and many others suffering from injuries.

“As a true son of Sokoto State, he expressed his deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims, sharing in their grief during this difficult time.

“During his visit, Hon. Goronyo extended his heartfelt prayers for the repose of the souls of those who tragically lost their lives.

“He offered solace and support to the affected communities, to alleviate the pain and hardships they are enduring.

“In a generous gesture of solidarity, the Honourable Minister also made a significant cash donation to the affected communities, to assist in cushioning the impact of the attack and to support the affected families as they begin the process of recovery and healing.

“He charged all stakeholders and the community at large to join hands in the efforts to restore peace, security, and stability to the affected areas.”