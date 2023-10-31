Minister alerts Nigerians on fake humanitarian trust fund portal

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, has alerted Nigerians to the existence of a portal designed by undesirable elements to defraud Nigerians.

She said in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja that the “FG Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation Trust Fund Registration Portal is fake”, and did not emanate from the ministry or any other agency of government.

”The said portal is fake, created by undesirable elements with the sole intention of defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

”There will never be a portal from either the ministry, departments, and agencies of government or its partners to apply in order to access funds from the humanitarian and poverty alleviation trust fund.

”The general public is, therefore, advised to discountenance the link being circulated,” the minister said.