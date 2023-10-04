Military Court fixes date for judgment in multi-billion naira case against General

The Nigerian Army Special Court Martial sitting in Abuja, has fixed Oct. 10 for judgment in a case of stealing, forgery, misappropriation and conspiracy brought against a Major General.

The accused, Maj.-Gen. Umaru Muhammed, was the erstwhile Group Managing Director (GMD) of Nigerian Army Properties Limited (NAPL).

He is facing an 18-count charge brought against him by the Nigerian Army.

The President of the Court, Maj.-Gen. James Myam, said on Wednesday that in the course of the trial, the accused had pleaded not guilty and presented two witnesses.

He said that the prosecution on the other hand called 24 witnesses.

He stated that count one of the charge was brought under section 383(1) of the Criminal Code Act Cap c38 law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, punishable under section 390 (7) of the Act.

Myam added that the charge was also brought pursuant to section 114 of the Armed Forces Act Cap A20 2004.

He said that the court found the defendant guilty of stealing 1.04 million U.S. dollars between May 7, 2019, and June 24, 2021, while serving as GMD of NAPL.

The court president added that the accused was found guilty of instructing one Maj. Usman and one other, now at large, to collect money from ship owners in dollars.

Myam however said Muhammed was not found guilty on count 7, which borders on criminal conspiracy to forge a document in connivance with one Yusuf Abdulahi.

He was however found guilty of forgery as related to count 8 and 9, of stealing $430, 800, the president of the court said.

The court also found the general guilty of conspiracy to forge document, and selling the company’s property while no longer serving at NAPL for N200 million.

It also found him guilty of dishonestly taking N74 million from the company’s account on Aug. 22, 2019.

On counts 14 15, 16, and 18, which bordered on criminal misappropriation, the court said the accused could not account for N2.5 billion belonging to the company.

On count 17, in which the general was accused of withdrawing N750 million from the company’s account, the court held that the prosecution failed to prove their allegation beyond reasonable doubt.

The president said the court will deliver judgment on the matter, on Tuesday, Oct. 10.