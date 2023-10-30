Military Aircraft neutralizes over 22 terrorists in Borno

By Kingsley Omonobi

Military Aircraft of the Air Component, Operation Hadin Kai have neutralized over 22 terrorists in gun trucks and motorcycles at a location/hideout near Marte in Borno state, the NAF authorities have confirmed.

After the air strikes which were conducted after a 70-minute air surveillance on the terrorist’s location, it was observed that neither the gun truck, motorcycles in which they were moving nor the terrorists themselves escaped the bombardment/explosion that followed.

Director of Airforce Public Relations Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet while giving details said, “Air strikes against identified terrorists’ hideouts and enclaves in Borno State, Northeast Nigeria, continued over the weekend unabated.

“Sequel to intelligence received from Land Component of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) on 29 October 2023, that about 22 terrorists in a gun truck and 2 motorcycles were sighted near Marte, NAF aircraft of the Air Component of OPHK were immediately dispatched to interdict the location.

“After scanning the area, the terrorists were sighted at about 22 km west of Marte and moving northwards towards Munguno.

“After trailing the terrorists for about 70 minutes, the terrorists in the gun truck and 2 motorcycles stopped underneath a tree, probably to refuel or evade being seen.

“The targets were subsequently engaged with a huge ball of fire engulfing the area observed afterwards, destroying the gun struck and motorcycles with no sign of movement observed afterwards.

“The huge explosion could be indicative that the point where the terrorists hid was likely a logistics base or their vehicle was conveying weapons or explosive ordinances.

“The failed strategies adopted by terrorists to evade detection and the firepower of the Land and Air Components of Operation Hadin Kai by moving from one point to another is indicative of their inability to hold ground and pose significant threats to military formations or pick on soft civilian targets at will.

“They continued to exhibit desperation and weakness through their conduct.

“As recent as 28 October 2023, while fielding questions from State House correspondents, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State noted that the security situation in Borno State has improved by more than 85 per cent while economic activities have picked up.

“This attests to the successes of the efforts emplaced by the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies.

According to the Governor, “As the Chief Security Officer of Borno State, we are doing well in terms of security as there has been serious improvement in our security situation and I want to commend the Service Chiefs for their efforts.”