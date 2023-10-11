Militants threaten to resume attacks on oil facilities

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

A dreaded militant group, Reformed Niger Delta Avengers, RNDA, yesterday, threatened to resume attacks on oil pipelines, accusing the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC Limited, of sidetracking indigenous Niger Delta contractors.

Specifically, the coalition of militants said it would sabotage the multi-billion dollar contract for the maintenance /rehabilitation of the Escravos Terminal to Warri Refinery crude oil pipeline, in Delta State, awarded to a northern company.

Leader of the militant group, a coalition of agitators, self-styled “General” Johnmark Ezonbi, aka Obama, issued the threat in a statement.

It read in part: “Despite the fact that the multi-billion dollar pipeline maintenance and rehabilitation contracts are to build, operate, and supply refined petroleum products to the nation’s depots, and transfer crude oil from the creek to the nation’s refineries located in the Niger Delta region, the NNPCL deliberately denied and sidelined the people of the Niger Delta region for selfish interest.

“The LOT 2 contract comprises Escravos- Warri crude oil pipeline (60km); Warri- Benin Products Pipeline (90km); and Benin- Ore pipeline products (110km) , which is Escravos Terminal products crude pipeline – Warri Refinery – Benin Products pipeline – Ore depot.

” They awarded LOT 4, covering Mosimi- Ore products pipeline (151.3km); Ibadan depot, Ilorin depot, Ibadan-Ilorin products pipeline (168.9km); Atlas Cove-Mosimi/satellite products pipeline (72.8km); and Mosimi depot, Mosimi- Ibadan products pipeline (79.1km) which is the juiciest LOT among all to another northern company.

“They also awarded LOT 1 comparing the Bonny- Port Harcourt crude oil pipeline (54.8km); Port Harcourt – Aba- Enugu products pipeline (210km); Port Harcourt depot, Aba depot and Enugu depot; and Port Harcourt Refinery -Bonny Export Terminal products pipeline (35km); and Bonny Export Terminal -Loading Jetty products pipeline (32km) – Bonny Export Terminal facilities to an Igbo man from the South East

“The same man is currently handling the multi-billion dollar (614km long AKK Gas pipeline being developed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company from Escravos Gas line in the creek to Ajoakuta in Kogi State, Kaduna and Kano state, in which NNPCL is operating a Joint Venture, JV, partnership with the northern oil companies.

“The RNDA with the coalition of the nine militant groups decided and declared to resume attacks and destruction of pipelines and other oil and gas installations along Trans-Escravos-Warri Refinery with other NNPCL major delivery lines in the creek of Niger Delta, if the GMD, NNPC Mele Kyari, refuses to back down.

“We are deeply pained and have no other option than to resort to hostilities that Nigeria has never experienced in the creeks of the Niger Delta region should the NNPCL go ahead with the wicked plan of undermining and totally neglecting Niger Delta indigenous oil companies.

“We are going all out to stop the nepotic award of secret contracts on the Trans Escravos- Warri Refinery to Benin Depot Pipeline maintenance, and others by a cartel of northerners at the NNPCL towers

“We will not allow the contracts by the cartel to see the light of the day. We have started mobilizing our forces to strike at strategic pipeline locations and pipelines in the creek.

“The RNDA also strongly warn NNPCL and the northern contractors not to take our long silence, and patience for granted. They should stay where they are , if not, they will regret going to the various sites of these project”.

“We see it as an affront on the entire Niger Delta people and contractors, who are also in the oil and gas industry, and are more experienced with requisite expertise in marine and oil equipment in the downstream sector.

” We will not sit and watch them have their way this time around on this pipeline contract.”