Microsoft, Flutterwave team up to enhance fortunes of 10m SMEs

By Cynthia Alo , edited by Prince Osuagwu

No fewer than 10 million small and medium scale enterprises, SMEs in Africa, including Nigeria, will benefit from a recent Microsoft alliance with payment and technology company, Flutterwave.

The partnership will see Microsoft provide Flutterwave with access to its cloud and artificial intelligence technologies, which will help the payment technology company to expand its reach and offer services to more businesses and consumers across Africa.

Flutterwave is a payments technology company that provides a one-stop shop for businesses to accept payments from customers across Africa.

The company’s platform supports a wide range of payment methods, including bank transfers, mobile money, and credit cards, and accommodates alot of businesses in the informal sector.

Microsoft’s cloud and artificial intelligence technologies will help Flutterwave to improve its payments processing capabilities, develop new financial products and services, and expand its reach to new markets.

Speaking during a roundtable discussion with the press, Lillian Barnard, President, Microsoft Africa stated, “We are committed to helping businesses in Africa succeed. “Our partnership with Flutterwave will help to accelerate financial inclusion on the continent and empower businesses to grow and succeed.”

So we’re going to help Flutterwave scale its business and reach just so many more customers globally around the world, creating even more employment on the African continent and beyond. Flutterwave is shifting away from its legacy cloud infrastructure onto the Microsoft Cloud and this will allow Flutterwave to process a high volume of payments at scale and allow them to do it in a seamless and very secure way, which will just improve the experience for so many customers around the world.

Also, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Flutterwave, Olugbenga Agboola, said: “We are excited to partner with Microsoft to accelerate financial inclusion in Africa. Microsoft’s cloud and artificial intelligence technologies will help us to scale our business and offer our services to more businesses and consumers across Africa.

“We want to provide infrastructure that will make payments really simple for the average consumer in Africa, or anywhere in the world, as long as it’s not private. We see opportunity in the partnership, we want to scale it. And we see that this partnership is able to scale how we grow and build for the continent”

For the Country Manager, Microsoft Nigeria, Ola Williams, “The partnership is about bringing our mission to life. Microsoft believes in Africa, that’s why we are making these significant investments, not only in infrastructure, but in people.”

Microsoft, which has been operating on the continent for three decades, is now focusing on Africa as a united entity. The company expressed a bold vision for the continent’s economic development, with an emphasis on fostering financial and digital inclusion.