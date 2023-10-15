Mexico 2-0 Ghana: Black Stars succumb to El Tri in friendly

Black Stars of Ghana on Sunday succumbed 2-0 to Mexico’s El Tri in an international friendly

This is the first of two international friendlies the Black Stars are engaging in as they are currently touring the United States as part of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers to begin in November.

The four-time African champions started the game on a good note launching early attacks.

Mexico, however, reclaim dominance of the match from the 25th minute onward.

PSV Eindhoven star Hirving Lozano broke the deadlock in the 57th minute to put Mexico in front.

El Tri then extended their lead in the 72nd minute through Atuna, who took advantage of a counter-attack.

Ghana struggled to penetrate Mexico’s high defensive line for a foam with Atuna capitalizing on an error in the 72nd minute to secure the second goal and seal victory for Mexico.

Ghana will now shift their attention to their second friendly against the United States on Tuesday in Nashville, Tennessee.

Going by the loss, Ghana are now winless in four games against Mexico’s El Tri with a 6-1 aggregate scoreline and failed to record a shot on target.

