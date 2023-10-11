Messi, Ronaldo to resume rivalry, as Saudi chiefs plot move for Argentine star

By Ayobami Okerinde

The rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is set to resume as Saudi Pro League chiefs are ‘desperate’ to reunite both players.

Following Inter Miami’s 1-0 loss to Cincinnati last Sunday, which means the club have failed to qualify for the MLS playoffs, Messi will not feature for the team again until February 2024, after the completion of the regular season.

According to Rudy Galetti, a journalist for Sky Sports, discussions are ongoing and a 6-month loan is the most viable option, although the club is not yet known.

He said, “The internal evaluations are still ongoing; news is expected soon.”

Before his move to the MLS, Messi rejected an offer of about $400 million from the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

During their time at Barcelona and Real Madrid, Messi and Ronaldo engaged in an iconic rivalry on the European stage. Throughout this period, they both consistently dominated the prestigious Ballon d’Or award from 2008 to 2018.

Together, this iconic pair has won a total of nine Champions League titles, all while netting nearly 1,500 goals in club-level competition.

Messi has scored 10 goals for Inter Miami this season and has won the Leagues Cup; Ronaldo, on the other hand, has scored 11 times and led Al Nassr to the Arab Club Champions Cup.