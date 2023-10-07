Mercy City Church: Police arrest Kidnapper of missing boy along Benin Motor Park

A young boy reported to have been missing at the Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, aka Mercy City Church Warri, has been found after Police apprehended the kidnappers of the boy along Benin Motor Park.

Founder of the church, billionaire prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin had been erroneously accused of having a hand in the whereabouts of the child days ago as the situation put the cleric and the church in the eye of the storm.

The news of the boy’s rescue has brought relief and joy to many across Nigeria, with numerous people taking to social media to express their gratitude for the swift action of the Police and the divine intervention of God.

According to sources, the kidnapper was apprehended by the Police with the help of members of the public who notified the Police of a suspicious-looking man around Benin bypass, carrying what was believed to be the missing child.

The little boy was examined by medical personnel immediately after being rescued and was found to be in good health and spirits.

His family has reportedly been contacted and have ascertained that their son was unharmed.

The case, however, is currently being investigated by the Police, and more details are expected to be released.

In the meantime, parents and Nigerians, in general, are urged to remain vigilant and perpetually cautious, as the menace of child abduction remains prevalent across the country.

This incident has once again highlighted the need for Nigerians to unite and cooperate with security agencies to curb the insecurity rate in the nation.

The story is a reminder to all Nigerians that when we come together, we can achieve anything.